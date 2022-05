Police officers march during a parade to mark the twentieth anniversary of East Timor's Independence Day in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Students march during a parade to mark the twentieth anniversary of East Timor's Independence Day in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) talks to East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta, during a ceremony to mark the twentieth anniversary of East Timor'Äôs Independence Day in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta, delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the twentieth anniversary of East Timor's Independence Day in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Timor-Leste on Friday was celebrating the 20th anniversary of its independence, achieved after almost a quarter of a century of violent military occupation by Indonesia and more than 400 years of Portuguese colonization.

The capital, Dili, hosted a military parade Friday to celebrate this anniversary, the day after veteran politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta swore his position as president of the country after winning the elections last month.