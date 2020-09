An East Timorese military brass band marches under a giant national flag during a parade to mark the restoration of their independence, in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 28 November 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Peacekeeping troops march during the handover ceremony of the security operation and political mission from the UNMIT to East Timor government in Dili, East Timor, 31 October 2012. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO AMARAL

United Nations's Secretary General Kofi Annan (L) talks as East Timor's president-elect Xanana Gusmao (R) looks on, during a press conference at Comoro airport after his arrival in Dili, East Timor, 19 May, 2002. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP POOL DARREN WHITESIDE

East Timorese Prime Minister and presidential candidate Ramos Horta waits to cast his vote at a polling station in Dili, East Timor, Monday 09 April 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

People pass the United Nations office in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 08 September 2020 (issued 16 September 2020). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Australian general Peter Cosgrove had landed in Dili, the capital of Timor Leste, in order to restore peace in the former Portuguese colony in Southeast Asia.

A humanitarian crisis had unraveled in violent opposition of Jakarta and pro-Indonesia militias to the territory, also known as East Timor, voting for independence in the United Nations-backed referendum on Aug. 30, 1999. The referendum began the process that eventually brought an end to 24 years of Indonesian occupation. EFE-EPA