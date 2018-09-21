A vote for parliamentary elections is cast into the ballot box at a polling station in the Ntfonjeni area of northeast Swaziland, Oct. 18, 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

A little over half a million citizens in the landlocked African kingdom of Swaziland (officially known as eSwatini after a recent name change) were called to the polls on Friday to cast votes for lawmakers that hold no actual power within the continent's last remaining absolute monarchy.

Voters cannot choose between political parties, only individuals, in these legislative elections that have been slammed by local civil rights groups and international organizations such as Amnesty International who condemn the lack of freedoms and rights in a realm that is under the complete personal control of King Mswati III.