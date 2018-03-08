A boy holds a flag of Gibraltar in one hand as he participates in a human chain against a backdrop of the promontory's famed Rock and airport during activities marking the 300th anniversary of British sovereignty in the territory, Aug. 4 2004. EPA/FILE/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

The chief minister of the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar, located on Spain’s southwestern tip, said on Thursday that his government was prepared to cooperate with neighboring countries in the European Union, including Spain, in order to ensure that business and wealth creation was not impaired by the Brexit process that is due to take the United Kingdom out of the bloc.

Fabian Picardo, who was in London meeting with UK lawmakers to discuss the potential effects of the departure from the EU, said that although Gibraltar had not voted in favor of Brexit, it was important to make it a success.