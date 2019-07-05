Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite, on Thursday was confirmed to remain as Brazil coach on a "permanent basis,” regardless of the outcome of the Copa America final on Sunday in which Brazil will play against Peru at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The confirmation of the coach to remain in charge was announced three days before the final by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in an unusual and brief statement after local media reported that Tite would leave the national team after the Copa America final.