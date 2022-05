A man smokes a cigarette a day ahead of World No Tobacco Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

More than 8 million people die from tobacco every year, the United Nations said on Tuesday, to mark the “World No Tobacco Day.”

In its startling figures, the World Health Organization said 600 million trees, 200,000 hectares of land, 22 billion tonnes of water, and 84 million tonnes of carbon dioxide are used to produce tobacco.