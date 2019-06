Police stand guard on a street of Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

People pass by police standing guard on a street of Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan's newly-elected president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, begins a process of transition in Central Asia's largest economy under the watchful eye of his people, who demand reforms, and world powers who demand a stable investment environment.

In his first press conference after his election victory the previous day, Tokayev on Monday said he rejected the term "transition" and said he considered himself "a full-fledged head of state" and "not a traveling companion."