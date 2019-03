President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev (C) kisses the flag during his inauguration on March 20, 2019, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE FILE/ Muhtar Holdorbekov

Kazakhstan's new president, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, said on Thursday that he plans to give "an additional boost" to Kazakh-Russian relations during his visit to Moscow on April 3.

Tokayev said on the presidential website that his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had always spoken highly of relations between the countries.