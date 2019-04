Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during their meeting on April 3, 2019, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

The new Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he would do "everything possible" to further improve the "exemplary" relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"I will do everything I can to reinforce the potential that exists between our nations," Tokayev told his Russian counterpart in Moscow.