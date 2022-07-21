A handout photo made available by the Kyrgyz President's Press Service shows Kazakh President Kasym Zhomart Tokayev, as the presidents of Central Asian countries meet at the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia at the State Residence in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Kyrgyz President's Press Service HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Kyrgyz President's Press Service shows (L-R) Kazakh President Kasym Zhomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev line up for a group photo as the presidents of Central Asian countries meet at the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia at the State Residence in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Kyrgyz President's Press Service HANDOUT

