A woman votes in the presidential election on June 9, 2019, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won Kazakhstan's presidential election on Sunday with 70 percent of the vote, exit polls in the central Asian republic show.

Tokayev, who has been the country's president since Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned in March, garnered about 70.13 percent, the Public Opinion firm said.