Hiroshi Sasaki, creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2020 (issued 18 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The creative director of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hiroshi Sasaki, has tendered his resignation in the wake of a derogatory suggestion he made involving a popular Japanese actress.

During a brainstorming session last March, Sasaki, who is in charge of the four opening and closing ceremonies, proposed that Naomi Watanabe, 33, appear at the opening, descending from the sky as a pig and characterized as an "Olympig," an idea that was rejected, the magazine Shukan Bunshun reported on Wednesday.EFE-EPA