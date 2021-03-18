The creative director of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hiroshi Sasaki, has tendered his resignation in the wake of a derogatory suggestion he made involving a popular Japanese actress.
During a brainstorming session last March, Sasaki, who is in charge of the four opening and closing ceremonies, proposed that Naomi Watanabe, 33, appear at the opening, descending from the sky as a pig and characterized as an "Olympig," an idea that was rejected, the magazine Shukan Bunshun reported on Wednesday.EFE-EPA