Media crowd the exterior of new National Stadium used as the Olympic Stadium of Tokyo 2020 under construction is seen during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Workers adjust seats at new National Stadium used as the Olympic Stadium of Tokyo 2020 under construction is seen during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The interior of new National Stadium used as the Olympic Stadium of Tokyo 2020 under construction is seen during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Construction of the stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is 90 percent complete and is scheduled to be finished by the end of November, according to a media tour of the facilities on Wednesday.

With just over a year to go before the inauguration of the games, the exterior of the New National Stadium, whose build is being overseen by the Japan Sports Council, is almost complete.