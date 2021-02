Tokyo Olympic And Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 28 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Takashi Aoyama / POOL

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori takes off a face mask at the start of a press briefing in Tokyo, Japan, 28 January 2021 (issued 04 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is facing public backlash in Japan after saying that women make meetings "drag on" because they all want to talk.

Yoshiro Mori made the statements at a meeting on Wednesday, and were reported by Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun. After they came to light, #RetireYoshiroMori and #ContemptForWomen hashtags began trending on Twitter in Japan. EFE-EPA