A man shops inside a store at the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Zsolt Czegledi

Security personnels guard at the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Zsolt Czegledi

Tokyo on Tuesday added 2,848 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise of infections in the Olympic host city since the pandemic began.

The record spike in daily infections comes in the middle of the global sporting event that opened last Friday.EFE