Commercial and residential buildings sit on both side of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, which has been urged by the US to plug loopholes in the city's rules and regulations that allows North Korea to breach international sanctions, China, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Panamanian-flagged 5,100-ton oil carrier KOTI - accused of selling oil to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions - is anchored off the coast of the country's western port city of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Jan. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean and Chinese flags fly on a mast of a boat in a Chinese shipyard along the Yalu River bordering North Korea near the town of Sinuiju, in the Hailong village of Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, Apr. 07, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Japan has informed the United Nations that it has detected what might be a Chinese ship supplying fuel to a North Korean boat in the East China Sea, in contravention of United Nations sanctions, the foreign ministry confirmed to EFE on Wednesday.

Japanese authorities detected the meeting between North Korean boat Yu Jong 2 and an unidentified ship, with Chinese lettering on its hull, on Feb. 16, and identified a hose connecting the two ships.