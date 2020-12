Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors stand on the deck of the Akizuki-class destroyer JS Suzutsuki (DD 117) as it sails into port for the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, Shandong, China, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The government of Japan on Friday approved the construction of two new naval warships equipped with Aegis missile-interceptor systems, after discarding their land-based installation plan, officials reported.

This defense system aims to defend Japan against threats from the North Korean regime and China in the South China Sea. EFE-EPA