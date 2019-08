Japanese Minister for Defence Takeshi Iwaya delivers his address during the second plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan on Friday lamented the decision by South Korea to pull out of a bilateral military information-sharing agreement and asked it to reconsider its decision.

The decision is "regrettable" in the current security context in the region with repeated missile launches by North Korea — six in less than a month, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters.