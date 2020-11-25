Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announces a request to shorten the operating hours of restaurants serving alcohol during a news conference held at Tokyo Government Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says: 'don't shoot when I cough' after coughing during a news conference held at Tokyo Government Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wears her mask during a news conference held at Tokyo Government Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The governor of Tokyo on Wednesday urged restaurants serving alcohol, bars and karaoke parlors to reduce their business hours in a bid to contain a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the capital.