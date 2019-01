Rescue and police personnel are seen behind a car that plowed into a crowd gathering for the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, early Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The suspect taken into custody for plowing his car through a busy Tokyo street on New Year’s Day has told investigators that he drove into pedestrians after failing to set the vehicle on fire elsewhere, state media reported on Wednesday.

Nine people were injured in the attack on Tuesday, including a 19-year-old man who is in critical condition, while another person received light injuries after being struck by the attacker when the driver was getting out of the car to escape.