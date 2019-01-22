The Nissan logo is seen at a showroom of the carmaker in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27, 2011 (reissued Jan 15, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

The Tokyo court that is hearing the case of the former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn once again rejected his bail plea on Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

This is the second time that the judge has rejected Ghosn's bail plea.