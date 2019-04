Pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 8, 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A court in Tokyo on Friday allowed 10-day detention of an ousted Nissan and Renault chief, a day after he was held on new suspicion that he may have committed another financial crime that was not known earlier.

According to sources in the court, the prosecution sought Carlos Ghosn’s detention for further questioning.