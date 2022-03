Lebanese-French businessman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 December 2020 (issued 18 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/WAEL HAMZEH

Greg Kelly, former executive of Japanese automaker Nissan, walks into the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Zhang Xiaoyu / POOL

A Tokyo court on Thursday found former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly guilty on charges related to the underreporting of former chief executive Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.

While the prosecution had asked for a two-year prison sentence, Kelly was handed six-months, suspended for three years.