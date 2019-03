A file picture shows pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A court in Tokyo on Tuesday granted bail to the former Nissan chairman who was arrested in November on charges of alleged financial irregularities.

Carlos Ghosn was ordered to be released on a bail of one billion yen ($8.9 million), the Tokyo District Court said in a statement.