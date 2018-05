The tails of All Nippon Airways (ANA) passenger planes are visible on the tarmac of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The logo of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) is seen at its a departure check-in counter at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An All Nippon Airways aircraft, with over 100 people aboard, was evacuated on Monday at Tokyo's Narita airport just before take-off after its passenger cabin filled with smoke, the airline company said.

The Hong Kong-bound Boeing 767 aircraft, with 127 passengers and 10 crew members aboard, was about to take off at 9:40 am, when the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.