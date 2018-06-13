A young woman interacts with a digital artwork on display at the digital art museum 'teamLab Borderless' by Japanese creative group teamLab in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A visitor takes pictures of a digital artwork on display at the digital art museum 'teamLab Borderless' by Japanese creative group teamLab in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young woman stands in a digital artwork on display at the digital art museum 'teamLab Borderless' by Japanese creative group teamLab in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hectic preparations were underway Wednesday as the more than 500 team members of a Japanese digital art company geared up for the imminent opening of an innovative museum in Tokyo, which is set to offer visitors the experience of walking on planets, black holes or a whale swimming underfoot.

The museum, conceptualized by Japanese digital art company TeamLab, known for its avant-garde works, would be installing half a thousand projectors over 10,000 square meters (107639 sq feet), to permanently display its spectacular three-dimensional works at the MORI Building Digital Art center located in the Tokyo Bay.