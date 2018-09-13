Traffic passes the new Toyosu Market fruit and vegetable wholesale building is seen in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People walk though the new Toyosu Market fruit and vegetable wholesale building in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The governor of Tokyo on Thursday inaugurated the Toyosu fish market at new premises that will open to the public next month.

It will replace the iconic Tsukiji fish market, the largest in the world, and visitors will be able to enter from Oct. 11.