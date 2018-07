A Chinese fishmonger holds up a piece of salmon imported from the US in a market in Beijing, China, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of cherries imported from the US in a market in Beijing, China, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Tokyo Stock Exchange recorded a sharp rebound on Friday shortly after the United States-imposed tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, leading to an overnight rise in US equities and buybacks.

The benchmark index Nikkei 225 closed with an increase of 241.15 points or 1.12 percent to stand at 21,788.14 points, while the second indicator Topix, which tracks stocks of the First Section, rose 15.34 points or 0.92 percent to 1,691.54 points.