Visitors gather under a snow fall at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A woman walks under a snow fall on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Snow falls over the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A woman stands unter an umbrella at the Imperial Palace during a snow fall in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Tokyo on highest snow storm alert in four years

Heavy snowfall in Tokyo on Monday triggered the highest snow alert in four years, leading to major disruptions to transport networks in central and northern Japan.

Major airlines have canceled 278 flights, operating mostly from Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, until 8 pm local time, after the Japan Meteorological Agency predicted heavy snowfall through Tuesday morning.