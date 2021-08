Commuters wearing face masks get off the Ginza Line of the Metro subway at Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan, 08 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police in Japan on Wednesday were looking for the perpetrator of an acid attack on the Tokyo subway that left two people injured.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night amid tight security measures deployed due to the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in the capital on the same day.