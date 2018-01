A woman takes a photograph of the snowfall on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Tokyo on Thursday recorded its lowest temperature in 48 years, with the mercury falling four degrees below zero (25F) in the early hours of the morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The temperature stood at -4 C in central Tokyo at 6.20 am, a temperature not recorded since Jan. 17, 1970.