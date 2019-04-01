Patrick Shimada, chef de cuisine of The Oak Door, prepares the 'Golden Giant Burger' to celebrate the new era and new Emperor at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Tokyo restaurant on Monday began serving a sumptuous new take on the lowly hamburger: for a little under $1,000, diners are treated to a towering feast of giant patties covered with premium wagyu beef slices, topped with foie gras and black truffles and sandwiched between colossal golden-dusted buns, all to mark the upcoming coronation of the Asian country's new emperor.

The football-sized whopper – which weighs a whopping 3 kilograms (6 pounds), sports a diameter of 25 centimeters (10 inches) and is 15 cm tall – is set to spoil guests at the Oak Door steakhouse in Tokyo's Roppongi district until the end of June in celebration of the new Imperial era, Reiwa, and the long Golden Week (a succession of several national holidays).