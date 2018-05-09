The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Wednesday endorsed the agreement signed by Pyongyang and Seoul to achieve complete denuclearization and long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula and pledged to cooperate with each other to achieve these goals.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to join forces in this direction during a trilateral summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, which focused on an open dialogue with Pyongyang to make it abandon its nuclear arsenal.