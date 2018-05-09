Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other delegates attend the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Leaders and delegates from South Korea, China and Japan attend the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. The heads of state from the three nations met amid a flurry of diplomacy over the prospects of North Korea's denuclearization and the formal ending of the Korean War with a peace treaty. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C), and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) pose for photographers prior to the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L), South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) walk together to their summit venue prior to the 2018 Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in gives a keynote speech at the Korea-China-Japan business summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. Moon proposed that the three countries lead the new world economic order based on innovative means of growth and establish a new paradigm for cooperation. Moon made a one-day visit to Tokyo for a trilateral meeting that focused on efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Leaders and business representatives of South Korea, China and Japan, (L-R) Park Yong-maan, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry; South Korean President Moon Jae-in; Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation; Chinese Premier Li Keqiang; and Jiang Zengwei, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, attend a trilateral business summit in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2018. The three countries agreed to cooperate for a three-way free trade pact and a comprehensive economic partnership. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Wednesday endorsed the agreement signed by Pyongyang and Seoul to achieve complete denuclearization and long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula and pledged to cooperate with each other to achieve these goals.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to join forces in this direction during a trilateral summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, which focused on an open dialogue with Pyongyang to make it abandon its nuclear arsenal.