Chinese delegate Wang Shouwen (L), vice minister of commerce for South Korea Kim Young-sam (C) and Japanese deputy foreign affairs minister Kazuyuki Yamazaki (R) meet for negotiations on a tripartite free trade agreement in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan, South Korea and China will hold their first trilateral summit in more than two years on May 9, during which they will discuss greater cooperation for achieving denuclearization of the North Korean regime, Seoul said on Tuesday.

During the meeting - to be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang -, the three parties are set to discuss the regional and international situation in northeastern Asia, including the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.