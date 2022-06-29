Madrid (Spain), 29/06/2022.- (L-R) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a trilateral meeting on the first day of the NATO summit at IFEMA congress center in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Heads of State and Government of NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid from 29 to 30 June to discuss security concerns like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges. Spain is hosting the 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Rusia, España, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Madrid (Spain), 29/06/2022.- NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg (C) poses for photographers next to Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L), Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L), New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (2-R) and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) on the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Heads of State and Government of NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid from 29 to 30 June to discuss security concerns like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges. Spain is hosting 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Nueva Zelanda, Rusia, España, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg (L) chats with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) after a press conference on the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez