Protesters shout slogans against a missile evacuation drill organised at an amusement park near Tokyo Dome stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo on Monday held its first ever citizen evacuation drills, simulating a possible missile attack, a scenario for which Japanese authorities are preparing in response to North Korea's repeated missile tests.

Some 350 Tokyo residents participated in the exercise on Monday, during which the participants practiced how to evacuate from open and closed spaces after a nationwide satellite-based warning system, J-Alert, issued a warning through loudspeakers and sirens.