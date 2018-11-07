A passerby stands before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo Stock Exchange closes with 0.28 percent drop following US midterms

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday down 61.95 points, a 0.28 percent decline, to 22,085.80 points.

The broader-based Topix index lost 6.92 points - 0.42 percent - to stand at 1,652.43 points.