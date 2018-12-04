Passersby stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Tuesday with a drop of 538.71 points, or 2.39 percent, to stand at 22,036.05.

The broader-based Topix index lost 39.85 points, or 2.48 percent, to stand at 1,649.20.