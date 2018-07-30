A businessman using a mobile phone walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's stock benchmark Nikkei Stock Average (L), closing information of New York Dow (C) and exchange rate between Japanese yen and US dollar securities office in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo stock exchange recorded a drop on Monday due to investor caution amid the Japanese central bank's monthly meet.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) was scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday during which monetary policy will be discussed.