A woman looks up before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday rose 140.82 points or 0.65 percent to close at 21,821.16 points.

The Topix index, which tracks the stocks of the first section, gained 8.31 points or 0.51 percent to close at 1,637.61 points.