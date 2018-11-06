Pedestrians walk past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday with a gain of 248.76 points, or 1.14 percent to end at 22,147.75.

The broader-based Topix index climbed 18.96 points or 1.16 percent to stand at 1,659.35.