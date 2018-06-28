The Tokyo Stock Market remained almost unchanged on Thursday as the yen depreciated against the dollar, compensating for concerns over escalating trade tensions between China and the United States.

The benchmark index Nikkei dropped by 1.38 points or 0.01 percent to close at 22,370.39 points, while the second indicator Topix, which tracks stocks of the First Section, fell 4.45 points or 0.26 percent to close at 1,727.00 points Tokyo stocks had opened in the red with investors concerned over a fresh trade dispute between the two largest economies of the world, after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to restrict Chinese investments in his country on Wednesday.