Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday due to gains recorded by the Wall Street as investors anticipated positive results from discussions being held between the United States and the European Union in Washington.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed 103.77 points or 0.46 percent higher on Wednesday to reach 22,614.25 points while the second index Topix, which tracks stocks of the first section, gained 6.62 points or 0.38 percent to close at 1,753.48 points.