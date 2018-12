A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo stock exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Thursday gained 0.99 percent or 213.44 points to close at 21,816.19 points.

The second index Topix, which tracks stocks of the first section, rose 10.04 points, or 0.62 percent to reach 1,616.65 points.