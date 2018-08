Trade show visitors seen at the Fujifilm stand at the photokina photography trade fair, Cologne, Germany, Sept. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Shares on the Tokyo stock exchange fell on Friday, dragged down by expectations surrounding ongoing talks between Japan and the United States for a bilateral free trade agreement.

The Nikkei index closed on Friday with a decrease of 300.31 points, or 1.33 percent, to stand at 22,298.08 units while the broader-based Topix lost 20.00 points, or 1.15 percent to 1,720.16 units.