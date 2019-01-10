A pedestrian looks at share prices on a display in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with a drop of 236.26 points, or 1.29 percent, to stand at 20,163.80.

The broader-based Topix index lost 13.10 points, or 0.85 percent, to stand at 1,522.01.