Tokyo on Wednesday approved an anti-smoking ordinance that will ban smoking in most bars and restaurants in the capital from April 2020 and is stricter than the bill designed by the central government with a view to the Olympic Games, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The ordinance, passed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly prohibits smoking in all bars and restaurants that hire employees - this would exclude businesses run solely by the owner - and regardless of their size, which covers 84 percent of the bars and restaurants in the capital.