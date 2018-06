A view of the Ames Stradivarius violin which was recently recovered after being stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg in 1980 during a press conference at United States Justice Department office for the Southern District of New York in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 06, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The Tokyo Stradivarius Festival would be bringing together 21 of the world's finest string instruments worth some 164 million euros ($189 million), a spokesperson told EFE Thursday.

The Japanese capital will exhibit 18 violins, a viola, cello and guitar crafted by legendary luthier Antonio Stradivari (1644-1737).