Tokyo is set to host the first evacuation drill in the face of a possible missile attack from North Korea following the repeated tests of the missiles that saw some of them fly over the Japanese territory this year.

Some 250 people are set to take part in the drill scheduled on Jan. 22, 2018 to rehearse the swift evacuation of indoor and underground spaces after the J-Alert nationwide emergency warning system sends a notification of the missile launch, according to the state-owned NHK channel.