Tokyo authorities are tracing hundreds of people who recently attended a play, after which dozens of coronavirus cases emerged, making it one of the most concerning COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

In Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood between June 30 and July 5, some 800 people attended a play at a small theater with capacity for 186 spectators, but with instructions from the organizers not to accommodate more than 93 people in each of the 12 performances that were offered there. EFE-EPA